La Vista man charged in January’s fatal crash in Cass County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges have been filed against the driver accused of causing a crash that killed four people last January.

Ronald Dubas of La Vista is charged with four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. The crash was near Union, Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators say the pickup he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Cobalt.

Two young women and two children from Kansas were killed.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.