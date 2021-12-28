Advertisement

La Vista man charged in January’s fatal crash in Cass County

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges have been filed against the driver accused of causing a crash that killed four people last January.

Ronald Dubas of La Vista is charged with four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. The crash was near Union, Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators say the pickup he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Cobalt.

Two young women and two children from Kansas were killed.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The original Lincoln location of Brewsky’s, located at 1602 South Street, announced it’s...
Original Brewsky’s location closing its doors
The LLCHD Risk Dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD works to implement new CDC guidelines
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Lincoln man dies after crashing during pursuit with State Troopers
LINCOLN, NEB. - 12/27/2021 - An excavator is seen tipped over at the former site of the Journal...
Excavator falls into basement of Lincoln Journal Star demolition site

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Cold today with below average temperatures for much of the area.
Cold with a chance of snow today
HoneyCreek Restaurant
HoneyCreek Restaurant in Waverly announces its closure after 46 years
Nebraska health officials say omicron variant doesn’t work so well with COVID therapies