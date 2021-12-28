Lack of snowfall in Lincoln impacts local snow removal company

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Summit Lawns has been removing snow in Lincoln for nearly eight years, with last winter being their busiest season. The owner, Ted Glaser, said the business needs snowfall in the city.

Glaser said the company has been able to stay busy with leaf removal and clean up. They have also done follow-ups on lawn care services for residential homes. Their work has helped homeowners get prepared for the winter season. Those services have kept the business running for now.

They have equipment like snowplows, shovels, and even salt but without any guaranteed snowfall this season, they are left wondering how to cover costs for employees who need work and equipment that is rarely used.

“It’s been sparse. We had one event so far, but we have not seen the snow that we normally would,” Glaser said. “On the one hand, it allowed us to do some other things. We had some other opportunities, but it’s definitely starting to catch up to us that we’re needing some snow.”

Lincoln averages 7 inches of snow through Dec. 27. Last year, the city had a little more at 7.4 inches. So far this season, not even an inch has fallen.

Glaser said that snow removal is an emotional and demanding business, with snow removal companies do not know when snow can fall. Once it does, they work long hours overnight to remove the snow and work to make sure everyone that must go out in the weather stays safe.

