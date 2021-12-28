Looking into Lancaster County’s flu cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last year’s flu season saw only about 20 documented cases. Now the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department said this season is just getting started with cases already well into the hundreds.

Health experts said a majority of those cases, about 60%, are in younger people ages 13 to 29, which does help to keep hospitalizations down.

The LLCHD said it tracks flu season starting in October, but when it ramps up, peaks, and officially ends depends on the year. For 2021, officials said the past few week’s numbers indicated it’s starting its ramping up period now.

Currently, Lancaster County is seeing mainly influenza A. This week the LLCHD is reporting 142 new lab-confirmed cases. The positivity rate for the flu is at 7%, up from 5.3% the previous week. The percent of local hospital admissions for the flu was 5.9% the week ending Dec. 18. That’s an increase from the previous week, which was 4.4%

“We’ve started to see flu show up and its gradually over the last several weeks now including through last week increased each week, so the word right now to the community is flu is here now,” said Tim Timmons, LLCHD.

“I’m anticipating we’re gonna see more cases than we saw last year it’s just a question of how severe and how many we’re gonna see,” said Larry Krebsbach, manager of infection prevention at Bryan Medical Center.

Health experts do say, at least in Lancaster County, that it appears cases of things like RSV are starting to slow down, but it’s too early to tell if that trend will stick.

The Health Department said now is a great time to get your yearly flu vaccine, which is available for anybody above the age of six months.

