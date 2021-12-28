No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A plane crash in a California neighborhood left a trail of fiery wreckage scattered in front of homes and hundreds of residents without power. An unspecified number of presumed fatalities has also been reported.

Just moments before a blaze erupted around 7 p.m. Monday, Angelina Ciampi was eating dinner in her home in the Bostonia neighborhood of El Cajon, California.

“We felt this giant boom shake up our whole entire house. I thought it was an earthquake or a boulder from this hill coming down,” she said.

The power went out. Ciampi ran outside and saw what looked to be metal rubble everywhere.

Lakeside Fire Chief Don Butz says a plane landed in the middle of the road on Pepper Drive and took out some power lines, impacting more than 600 customers. The crash was contained to the road and did not impact any homes, according to Butz.

Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the aircraft and what was there was burned. No survivors were found at the crash scene.

“There were no injuries or further fatalities on the ground. The only fatalities we are assuming right now are those that were in the aircraft, and we do not know how many there were in the aircraft,” Butz said.

Neighbors say in this tragedy, the fact that no one on the ground was injured is a silver lining.

The plane that crashed was a Learjet that was scheduled to land at Gillespie Field in El Cajon, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear how many people may have been on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash and will be handling the investigation.

