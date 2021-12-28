Original Brewsky’s location closing its doors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The original Lincoln location of Brewsky’s, located at 1602 South Street, announced it’s closure on Tuesday.

According to a Brewsky’s spokesperson, the restaurant was unable to renegotiate a lease. The South Lincoln location was the first Brewsky’s to open back in 1990.

The four other restaurant locations in Lincoln and Omaha will remain in businesses.

The south Lincoln location will remain open until Dec. 31.

