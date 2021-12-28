Stewart named to Big Ten weekly honor roll

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s Annika Stewart earned the first Big Ten honor of her career when she was named to the conference’s weekly honor roll (Dec. 27) for her career performance in a win over Wyoming to close non-conference play.

Stewart, a 6-3 forward/center from Minneapolis, erupted for a career-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting in just 15 minutes of action off the bench to help Nebraska complete an unbeaten regular-season non-conference schedule against Wyoming. Stewart hit 3-of-7 three-pointers and recorded a career-high three blocked shots in the win over the defending Mountain West Conference champion Cowgirls.

For the season, the second-year Husker is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while hitting 54.2 percent of her shots from the field, including 41.4 percent (12-29) of her three-pointers. Stewart, who is averaging 30.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per 40 minutes this season, averaged 56 points per 40 minutes against the Cowgirls.

Stewart and the 12-0 Huskers resume Big Ten Conference play on Thursday when they travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. Tip-off between the Huskers and Spartans is set for 2 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage on the Big Ten Network.

