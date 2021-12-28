Wednesday Forecast: A midweek “chill” with a little light snow...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front that raced across Nebraska on Tuesday will mean colder temperatures on Wednesday...with a little snow for some...

Behind that cold front low temperatures tonight will fall into the single-digits and teens for most of 10-11 Country.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

With cold air in place...a weak wave of low pressure will slide across the region during the day on Wednesday...and try and initiate some light snow over parts of central and eastern Nebraska. There will be dry air at the surface...so any snow that does make it to the ground is expected to be light...but some locations could see around one-half inch or so of snow. The most likely area for light snow accumulations would be over southeastern Nebraska from late-morning into mid-afternoon.

Snow Possible Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will range from the mid 20s-to-mid 30s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Weather conditions are expected to “rebound” a bit for Thursday under mostly sunny skies...as high pressure builds in. Look for highs in the 30s...40s...and even the lower 50s by afternoon.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Friday is expected to be a “transition” day...as we turn cooler again but much of the daytime remains dry. As a winter storm system organizes to our west...snow is expected to break out across parts of the state by Friday evening. As this system spreads across the Plains...there will be the “potential” for some significant snow across parts of 10-11 Country from Friday night...into the day on Saturday...ending by Saturday evening. This weather-maker is still days away from impacting our area...and the medium-to-long range weather models differ in track and intensity at this time...so we urge you to stay up-to-date with our latest forecasts as the week wears on. While snowfall potential remains a question mark...it will certainly be turning MUCH COLDER...with low temperatures Friday night in the single-digits...and highs on Saturday in the teens. This system will also pack quite a wind “punch” as it slices across the region...so wind chills of -10-to-20° will be possible at times from Friday night thru Sunday morning...stay tuned.

Friday Night Weather Map - EURO (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Weather Map - EURO (KOLN)

Saturday Night Weather Map - EURO (KOLN)

Weather conditions are expected to moderate fairly quickly...and fairly nicely once this weather system moves away...with highs by Monday and Tuesday of next week threatening to return to the 40s.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

