16 pistols stolen from Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man reported 16 pistols missing from his home on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Lincoln Police said the man reported the burglary at his home on Montini Drive, near 18th and Superior Streets, at 6 p.m.

Police said the man noticed the door to his house was left ajar about a month ago and thought nothing of it.

The pistols are worth a total of $16,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

