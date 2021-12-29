Advertisement

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

