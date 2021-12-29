Changes in CDC guidance impacts Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With COVID-19 testing lines long, it’s likely many Lincoln people are in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19. But with new guidance, you may not be in isolation for long. This could be a great change for local businesses, but it comes with a warning from infectious disease specialists.

Quarantines and isolations, while necessary, have caused big concerns for local daycares who tell 10/11 NOW they’re already short staffed.

“So when we have a staff member get COVID-19 and their household has to quarantine it just kicks us down even harder,” said Leigh Becher, Bubbles and Blocks.

But now that ten-day quarantine may be cut in half. With the CDC’s new guidance that those with COVID-19 or exposed to it only have to quarantine or isolate for five days, followed by five days of strict masking.

“That would help tremendously,” said Becher.

10/11 NOW asked Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease doctor at Nebraska Medicine, about this change. He said he hasn’t seen the data the CDC based the decision on yet.

“But we know people are at greatest risk at transmitting the virus prior to getting ill, there’s a lot of asymptomatic transmission,” said Dr. Rupp. “In addition you shed the most virus during the first phase of illness.”

He said it’s a good thing to get people back to work, and Bubbles and Blocks agrees.

“It helps us, it helps parents, it helps businesses who are without employees,” said Becher.

But Dr. Rupp said he’s also a little worried.

“There’s a little disconnect in loosening restrictions when omicron is taking off,” said Dr. Rupp. “We’re seeing such wild transmission.”

So he said the five-day mask requirement is critical, as is getting vaccinated and boosted.

Bubbles and Blocks said they’re still waiting to see how the CDC’s recommendations will change the health department’s requirements for early childhood centers. At a press conference, we were told the health department is still working through reviewing quarantine protocol for daycares, but said they will be following the new CDC guidance like the rest of the country.

