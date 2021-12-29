Cold with a chance of snow today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be cold with below average temperatures expected for much of the area. There is a chance of flurries and light snow showers in parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Milder Thursday before the coldest air of the season so far moves in this weekend.

An upper level disturbance should move through the region today and that will lead to a chance of flurries and light snow showers in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. Snowfall accumulation of a dusting to 1″ is possible in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. High temperatures look to be in the mid 20s to mid 30s with east-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Cold today with below average temperatures for much of the area. (KOLN)

Thursday could begin partly to mostly cloudy in parts of the area, but the bulk of the day should be mostly sunny. It is going to be milder and a bit breezy. High temperatures should be in the low 40s to low 50s with south-southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph.

Milder Thursday with above average temperatures returning to the area. (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Friday so there will be a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. The coldest air of the season so far should move into the area behind the front. A storm system looks to move through the region late Friday into Saturday. Snow will be possible, but it is still too early to talk about potential amounts as models continue to disagree on the track and timing of the system. High temperatures on New Year’s Day look to be in the single digits and teens with wind chills below zero throughout the day as it will likely be windy late Friday night into Saturday. If you have plans for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, stay tuned to the forecast through the week.

Cold front moving through the area Friday will lead to a wide range of high temperatures. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster the next seven days. Coldest air of the season so far moves in this weekend. Snow possible Wednesday, Friday night and Saturday. (KOLN)

