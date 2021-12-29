Advertisement

Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.(Corbett Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded to the Multnomah Falls trail for a report that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet.

It said the woman was clinging to a tree root 300 feet over a cliff. Bystanders gave her some small rope to help her.

Firefighters lowered a rope technician to the woman and tied her into its rope system to bring her to safety. She was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man dies after crashing during pursuit with State Troopers
LINCOLN, NEB. - 12/27/2021 - An excavator is seen tipped over at the former site of the Journal...
Excavator falls into basement of Lincoln Journal Star demolition site
20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln
Christmas-Day pursuit leads to multiple charges for Lincoln woman
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
LPD: Woman makes false 911 report to hinder DUI investigation

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations
John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
The ACLU of Nebraska and the National Association of the Deaf are taking up the case of Paul...
ACLU, National Association of the Deaf issue demand letter on behalf of deaf wrestler
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect