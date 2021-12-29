HoneyCreek Restaurant in Waverly announces its closure after 46 years

Waverly, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s an unfortunate trend of the times as more and more locally-owned restaurants are shuttering for good. Some of the latest, staples that had been in place for years.

In Waverly at the HoneyCreek Restaurant, generations of family members who were quite literally raised inside have started to say goodbye. HoneyCreek Restaurant has known a lot of names over its 46 years. Starting as Shirley’s, named after the owner’s mother, rebranding to be known as Sports Page, and finally landing on its current name.

“Our intention was to stay here about four more years I’d be 75,” said Jim Wilkinson, Co-owner of HoneyCreek. “The restaurant would have been here 50 years.”

Now the owners said they’ve made the difficult decision to shutter their doors following a hiring shortage. All the children, and even grandchildren, were in attendance on Tuesday.

“I made a lot of memories here and I just really love this place and I love the people in it,” said Harmony Bartols, Granddaughter.

Three of the couple’s daughters also waited tables and did just about everything else from the time they were upright.

“Just spending time with those people those regulars,” said JJ Kleinbeck, daughter.

“And knowing them personally, knowing their stories they share memories with you a lot of the older people,” said Jennifer Bartols, daughter.

“Being out with everybody because we got to meet a lot of the community, for me its more of the elders, the farmers the farmer’s wives,” said Wendy Leming, daughter.

And they’re not alone. Other businesses around Lincoln also announced closures this week, the latest being Brewsky’s on South Street. The restaurant said it was unable to agree to terms on a new lease. Its four other locations will stay open.

Also, Rutabagas, a vegan restaurant on O Street, posted to Facebook on Monday that it too was closing.

HoneyCreek said its biggest message to the community that’s embraced them for decades is a heartfelt thank you.

“We just made sure we were there with whatever they needed, it was just community, family, and our family,” said Kathy Wilkinson, Co-owner of HoneyCreek.

The owners of HoneyCreek Dining said they will be open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for dinner and carry-out. They expect to see lots of people having one last meal before the week is up.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.