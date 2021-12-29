Advertisement

HoneyCreek Restaurant in Waverly announces its closure after 46 years

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waverly, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s an unfortunate trend of the times as more and more locally-owned restaurants are shuttering for good. Some of the latest, staples that had been in place for years.

In Waverly at the HoneyCreek Restaurant, generations of family members who were quite literally raised inside have started to say goodbye. HoneyCreek Restaurant has known a lot of names over its 46 years. Starting as Shirley’s, named after the owner’s mother, rebranding to be known as Sports Page, and finally landing on its current name.

“Our intention was to stay here about four more years I’d be 75,” said Jim Wilkinson, Co-owner of HoneyCreek. “The restaurant would have been here 50 years.”

Now the owners said they’ve made the difficult decision to shutter their doors following a hiring shortage. All the children, and even grandchildren, were in attendance on Tuesday.

“I made a lot of memories here and I just really love this place and I love the people in it,” said Harmony Bartols, Granddaughter.

Three of the couple’s daughters also waited tables and did just about everything else from the time they were upright.

“Just spending time with those people those regulars,” said JJ Kleinbeck, daughter.

“And knowing them personally, knowing their stories they share memories with you a lot of the older people,” said Jennifer Bartols, daughter.

“Being out with everybody because we got to meet a lot of the community, for me its more of the elders, the farmers the farmer’s wives,” said Wendy Leming, daughter.

And they’re not alone. Other businesses around Lincoln also announced closures this week, the latest being Brewsky’s on South Street. The restaurant said it was unable to agree to terms on a new lease. Its four other locations will stay open.

Also, Rutabagas, a vegan restaurant on O Street, posted to Facebook on Monday that it too was closing.

HoneyCreek said its biggest message to the community that’s embraced them for decades is a heartfelt thank you.

“We just made sure we were there with whatever they needed, it was just community, family, and our family,” said Kathy Wilkinson, Co-owner of HoneyCreek.

The owners of HoneyCreek Dining said they will be open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for dinner and carry-out. They expect to see lots of people having one last meal before the week is up.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man dies after crashing during pursuit with State Troopers
LINCOLN, NEB. - 12/27/2021 - An excavator is seen tipped over at the former site of the Journal...
Excavator falls into basement of Lincoln Journal Star demolition site
20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln
Christmas-Day pursuit leads to multiple charges for Lincoln woman
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
LPD: Woman makes false 911 report to hinder DUI investigation

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A midweek “chill” with a little light snow...
Impact of CDC guidance
Changes in CDC guidance impacts Lincoln
Impact of CDC guidance
Impact of CDC guidance
The ACLU of Nebraska and the National Association of the Deaf are taking up the case of Paul...
ACLU, National Association of the Deaf issue demand letter on behalf of deaf wrestler