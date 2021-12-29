Lincoln Police investigating hit and run that left man injured

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run that left a man injured.

According to Lincoln Police, two men, 58 and 49, asked occupants of a white sedan for a ride in front of Freddy’s on South 48th Street near Van Dorn. It happened Monday around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the conversation about a ride turned into an argument and the 58-year old man ran from the vehicle.

The sedan, occupied by two unknown men, followed the man to a nearby Wendy’s parking lot. Police said the driver of the sedan struck the man and fled the scene.

The man has non life-threatening injuries.

The car had California license plates.

