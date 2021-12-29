Advertisement

LSO arrests man for suspended license, finds drug paraphernalia and semi-automatic pistol

LSO [File Photo]
LSO [File Photo](Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man driving on a suspended license on Tuesday night, but deputies also found drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.

LSO pulled over Robert Kotschwar at 148th and Waverly Road on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Kotschwar was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic pistol.

Kotschwar, a convicted felon, is prohibited to hold a weapon.

Kotschwar is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

