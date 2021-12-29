Nebraska doctors urge schools to rethink no mask policies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An urgent warning for school districts from the community’s top doctors.

The doctors are urging schools to rethink no-mask policies as infections rise.

The biggest concern right now? The omicron variant.

“The omicron variant is just coming on gangbusters throughout the country and it’s starting to make inroads here into the Omaha metro. We will undoubtedly see additional cases and everybody needs to do their part,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Nebraska Medicine’s Chief of Infectious Disease.

Doctors say they are seeing an increase of kids in the Omaha metro hospitalized with COVID-19 during the winter break.

Right now there are just 13 pediatric ICU beds available in the county. They are concerned with what’s next.

“We will be entering into that dangerous period where we have crisis levels of care and unfortunately care will suffer that point,” said Dr. Rupp.

So what are schools doing?

OPS, the state’s largest district, is already requiring masks for all students in all buildings.

Others though—aren’t requiring masks in the classroom.

Westside released new guidelines earlier this month—facemasks are optional for vaccinated students.

And in Millard, masks are also optional with no plans to change that.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says she’s been working with superintendents over their winter break—updating them on the latest numbers.

“We continue to make that recommendation across the board and you know certainly it comes up in conversation,” said Dr. Huse.

Dr. Huse says despite some of the major districts in the Omaha metro not budging on masking policies, she feels encouraged the conversations are still ongoing.

