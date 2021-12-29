Nebraska health officials say omicron variant doesn’t work so well with COVID therapies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The infectious disease doctors always point out the best medicine in the fight against surviving COVID is getting vaccinated and boosted.

In Douglas County, 68% of the residents five and older are fully vaccinated, a percentage that hasn’t shown a great deal of late.

Several of the treatment options that have been successful at keeping people who get COVID out of the hospital to now, simply don’t work as well against the omicron variant.

“We’re in a bad spot where some of the real therapeutic tools we had - have more or less been taken off the table except for one. But it’s in short supply of monoclonal antibodies,” said Nebraska Medicine’s Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Mark Rupp.

For months, doctors have relied on three types of monoclonal antibodies to prevent high-risk patients from having to go to the hospital. This is where a patient gets an IV infusion in the early days of a COVID diagnosis, usually in the first 10 days.

Unfortunately, only one of them seems to beat back the omicron variant.

“REGEN-COV and Bamlanivimab, plus Etesevimab and Sotrovimab. That’s the one with the better activity - that’s the one that will be in high demand with the onset of omicron,” said David Schmidt, CHI Health Director of Clinical Pharmacy Service.

A different therapy - Remdesivir - has shown an 87% reduction in hospitalization and death according to the National Institutes for Health.

But unlike monoclonal antibodies, Remdesivir isn’t just a one-time thing, it must be done over three days making it more challenging to help high-risk patients with COVID.

Doctors are hopeful the COVID pills can fill the gaps left behind.

“Unfortunately both those oral medications are similar to monoclonal - in very short supply. So we don’t have a whole lot of therapy options for treating this omicron,” said Rupp.

Hospitals are expecting to hear in the coming days when they’ll get the COVID pills and how many.

They’ll be distributed similarly to the vaccine in the early days, where the state will an allotment and then decide which health care providers receive them.

