Significant road repairs finished in 2021, Lancaster Co. crews working on new projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic, staffing shortages and weather are all challenges that we’ve endured in 2021 but that hasn’t stopped projects from being completed and making this past year a successful one for the Lancaster County Engineering Department.

In 2019, Lancaster County had 28 bridges under repair, at the end of 2021 only nine bridges are still being repaired. This the first time in five years less than 10 bridges are under construction. County Engineer Pam Dingman said this was an important year because construction on N 14th street is now officially complete after many years.

As of the end of 2021, only nine bridges are under repair (KOLN)

“Bridge F-88 was the largest bridge that we have constructed under my tenure as a county engineer,” Dingman said, “I’m really happy to have it open this winter for the citizens in Northern Lancaster County because we try and get those roads open so they don’t have to detour through the winter.”

County Engineers said their goal is getting to the point where no bridges are under repair in Lancaster County. Moving forward into 2021, another focus is wrapping up the Saltillo Road project, with plans to begin construction in 2025 after the South Beltway is complete.

“When we talk about projects, everybody wants to see dirt moving and there’s a lot of work that goes into these projects before the dirt moves,” Dingman said, “In the office we have a number of projects that we’re currently working on in our major corridors in Lancaster County that we hope to get out here in the next couple years, probably the most engineering that our department has ever had in it’s history.”

The department is also ready for the winter weather approaching and is prepared with salt and trucks heading into the new year.

Despite the many challenges of 2021 and heading into 2022, county engineers said they’ve functioned in crisis for many years, and anticipate another successful year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.