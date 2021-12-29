Thursday Forecast: Enjoy the day because there’s a winter storm heading our way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All eyes are on a winter storm system that is expected to have a huge impact on the area as we head into 2022.

Quiet-but-chilly conditions are expected across the region Wednesday night...with low temperatures falling into the teens for most of us.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thursday should turn out to be pretty decent. Patchy morning fog should give way to mostly sunny skies as the day wears on. It will be a bit breezy...but those south-southwesterly winds of 10-to-25 mph should help us warm into the upper 30s-to-upper 40s by afternoon. A few low 50s may pop-up in southwestern Nebraska.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

A cold front will swing through the state on Friday...bringing much colder air back into 10-11 Country. Highs on Friday will range from the teens in the north...to the 30s in the southeast.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Even COLDER conditions are expected for Saturday as a winter storm rolls out onto the Central Plains. High temperatures will be impacted by the snow and wind that’s expected across the area from Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will struggle into the single-digits and teens...with gusty northwest winds of 15-to-35 mph making if feel MUCH colder. Wind chill readings Friday night and Saturday are expected to be in the -15° to -25° range.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

As the winter storm exits the region...sunshine should return for Sunday. Bitterly cold wind chills will linger into early-Sunday morning...with afternoon readings ranging from the teens...to the 20s...to the 30s...and even some 40s.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The temperature impacts of this late-week winter storm carry a high level of confidence...this WILL be the COLDEST air of the season for many...the snowfall “potential” is still a bit of a question mark. Our medium-to-long range weather models continue to advertise a “moderate” snow event for much of the region...with the possibility of heavy snow...beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday afternoon...but exact “timing”...exact “track”...and snowfall “amounts” remain elusive at this hour. Know that ANY snow that falls will be accompanied by gusty winds (blowing snow)...and bitterly cold temperatures...making for hazardous travel conditions...so please stay up-to-date with our latest forecasts as the week goes along.

EURO Model 10am Saturday (KOLN)

GFS Model 10am Saturday (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Once this system exits the area...and we get the “brutal” cold of Saturday night-into-Sunday morning behind us...weather conditions should improve into early next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.