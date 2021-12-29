Top 5 Most Popular Local Stories of 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As 2021 comes to a close, we took a look back at the most read stories on 1011now.com this year.

5. Historic snowfall

A late January snowstorm set records in Lincoln and gave LPS students three snow-days in a row. It also left some Lincoln residents frustrated with unplowed streets. Meteorologist Bill Rentschler said the Lincoln Airport recorded 14.5″ of snow, making Jan. 25 the second snowiest day on record and the second snowiest January in Lincoln.

The final numbers are in for Monday - 14.5” of snow at the Lincoln airport! Good for the 2nd snowiest day on record! This January is now the snowiest January on record AND is now the 7th snowiest month Lincoln has ever seen since records began!! #LNKwx pic.twitter.com/X2p5FnDtWz — Bill ☈ entschler (@WxRentschler) January 26, 2021

4. Rolling blackouts

Brutally cold temperatures in February caused a record use of natural gas and electricity, so much so that Lincoln Electric System had to start planned outages, also known as rolling blackouts. The Southeast Power Pool directed the rotating outages to keep up with electricity demand in the region.

3. “We Quit”

A true sign of staff shortages appeared in August when a Family Dollar store employee posted a sign on the door that said “We all Quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.” The last two Family Dollar employees decided to quit that day and put up the orange sign. Former employees said the store manager quit 4 or 5 days before that. The store located near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue in Lincoln reopened the next day. This was the second business to have a situation such as this one. A Burger King in Lincoln in July saw all nine employees quit.

Family Dollar employees quit (KOLN)

2. Changes in Husker Athletics

Following a 3-9 season, four Nebraska Football assistant coaches were fired. The Huskers parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide receivers Coach Matt Lubick, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Greg Austin, Running Backs Coach Ryan Held and Quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco.

Scott Frost will continue to lead the Huskers next year after agreeing to a restructured contract.

Fans were taken by surprise when Athletic Director Bill Moos announced his plans to retire at the end of June. Former UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts took his place.

1. Students protest alleged sex assault on campus

During the first week of the fall semester, several hundred University of Nebraska-Lincoln students gathered outside the Phi Gamma Delta “FIJI” fraternity house for several straight nights to protest an alleged sexual assault. UNL said the victim of the alleged assault is a 17-year-old female and the suspect is a 19-year-old male. As a result, the University suspended the fraternity for five years. It also propelled students to start the kNOw More campaign to shine a light on rape culture on college campuses.

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house. (Ryan Swanigan / KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.