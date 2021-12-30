City of Lincoln to treat streets Friday morning, snow plows standing by

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City of Lincoln crews will begin treating arterial routes with anti-ice brine Friday at 4 a.m. Traffic Management will monitor weather conditions overnight Friday and plow crews are standing by.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 3 a.m. to midnight, Saturday, January 1. Snow accumulation from 4 to 8 inches and wind chills down to 20 below zero are possible.

After midnight Friday, drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas.

Additional winter operations information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

