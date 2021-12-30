Advertisement

Driver in critical condition after crash in Lincoln

A driver is in critical condition following a crash on 10th Street, near the I-180 on ramp on December 30.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a driver is in critical condition after a rollover crash on 10th Street on Thursday.

LPD said the crash took place on 10th Street, near the I-180 on ramp around 11:40 a.m.

The SUV, which was traveling northbound, reportedly hit a curb, rolled, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

