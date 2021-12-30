Driver in critical condition after crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a driver is in critical condition after a rollover crash on 10th Street on Thursday.

LPD said the crash took place on 10th Street, near the I-180 on ramp around 11:40 a.m.

The SUV, which was traveling northbound, reportedly hit a curb, rolled, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

