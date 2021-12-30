Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Counting down to a new year AND a blast of winter

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After relatively pleasant conditions on Thursday...our weather will take a dramatic turn for the worse as arctic air, strong winds and accumulating snow move in by late Friday night and continue into Saturday...

A frontal boundary will help spread much colder air across the region during the day on Friday and into Friday night. This arctic air will combine with moisture being drawn north by a storm system emerging from the Rockies. As this potent low pressure area slides across the Central Plains, accumulating snow...strong winds...frigid temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills will result.

Weather Map Friday 8pm
Weather Map Friday 8pm(KOLN)
Weather Map 8am Saturday
Weather Map 8am Saturday(KOLN)
Weather Map 8pm Saturday Night
Weather Map 8pm Saturday Night(KOLN)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS have already been posted for much of southern Nebraska where snowfall accumulations are expected to be highest. Wind chills will also fall to dangerous levels from Friday night into the day on Saturday...and advisories are in effect for that threat as well. Many areas could see readings of -20° to -30°. The combination of snow...wind...and cold will make for very hazardous travel conditions over much of the state. Slick roadways and reduced visibility will be a concern.

Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(KOLN)
Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory(KOLN)

Highest snowfall totals are expected from along-and-south of Interstate 80 into Kansas...but even areas that see lighter amounts of snow will still face blowing snow and bitter cold into Saturday night.

Snowfall Potential Map
Snowfall Potential Map(KOLN)

After an unseasonably warm December...the expected temperatures over the coming days will be a real “shock to the system”. Please be safe with your travel plans and stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details as we ring in 2022.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Sunday Morning Lows
Sunday Morning Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Enjoy the day because there’s a winter storm heading our way
LPD File Photo
16 pistols stolen from Lincoln home
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police investigating hit and run that left man injured
Impact of CDC guidance
Changes in CDC guidance impacts Lincoln
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

Winter Making A Return...
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
High temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer, reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Sunshine, warmer weather return for Thursday; Winter storm to impact the state Friday into Saturday
Sunny and mild weather for the afternoon with cold and snow this weekend.
Bill's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Sunshine and warmer weather into Thursday afternoon, cold and snow into this weekend.
Bill's Thursday Morning Forecast