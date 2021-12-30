Friday Forecast: Counting down to a new year AND a blast of winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After relatively pleasant conditions on Thursday...our weather will take a dramatic turn for the worse as arctic air, strong winds and accumulating snow move in by late Friday night and continue into Saturday...

A frontal boundary will help spread much colder air across the region during the day on Friday and into Friday night. This arctic air will combine with moisture being drawn north by a storm system emerging from the Rockies. As this potent low pressure area slides across the Central Plains, accumulating snow...strong winds...frigid temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills will result.

Weather Map Friday 8pm (KOLN)

Weather Map 8am Saturday (KOLN)

Weather Map 8pm Saturday Night (KOLN)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS have already been posted for much of southern Nebraska where snowfall accumulations are expected to be highest. Wind chills will also fall to dangerous levels from Friday night into the day on Saturday...and advisories are in effect for that threat as well. Many areas could see readings of -20° to -30°. The combination of snow...wind...and cold will make for very hazardous travel conditions over much of the state. Slick roadways and reduced visibility will be a concern.

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

Wind Chill Advisory (KOLN)

Highest snowfall totals are expected from along-and-south of Interstate 80 into Kansas...but even areas that see lighter amounts of snow will still face blowing snow and bitter cold into Saturday night.

Snowfall Potential Map (KOLN)

After an unseasonably warm December...the expected temperatures over the coming days will be a real “shock to the system”. Please be safe with your travel plans and stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details as we ring in 2022.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.