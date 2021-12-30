Advertisement

Golden Apple: Lincoln Northeast teacher supports his students

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education
By Taryn Vanderford
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeff Brooks has been teaching social studies at Lincoln Northeast High School for 12 years. It’s a stable job for a person who dealt with instability as a kid. But his path has made him the understanding teacher he is today, and our 10/11 Golden Apple winner for December.

We found Jeff Brooks taking a break during finals week at Lincoln Northeast. He’s a popular social studies teacher, a University of Wisconsin graduate, and now an award winner for teaching.

Students are glad he’s put down roots with the Rockets. Ahmed Alsayid is a Northeast graduate who nominated Mr. Brooks.

Alsayid wrote: “Mr. Brooks connects his teachings with real life experiences and examples to further help the students’ understanding on the subject. He’s also a well-known figure in the school for students to talk to if they ever need him.”

After reading the submission from Alsayid, Mr. Brooks was caught off guard, and noticeably moved.

“It means a lot because you can ask any teacher what we put into this job. More than just hours, but our emotional well-being, and just in caring for students, we are in the people business. And we are here to help others find a way,” Brooks said.

“He (Brooks) will do whatever he needs to, so that every kid has a successful learning experience in his classroom,” Darla Berks, associate principal at Lincoln Northeast said.

Jeff Brooks is known as a teacher who can relate to his students, and maybe that’s because his path through education, wasn’t exactly easy.

“I went to school in Lincoln Public Schools, I went to Lincoln Southeast High School,” Brooks said. “During high school, my home life got a little traumatic, and I ended up not making it through school. I was a non-traditional student.”

He got his GED when he was 20, after his mom asked him to take the test.

“My wife went to Wisconsin for graduate school, and that was when I was able to go back to college,” Brooks said.

Mr. Brooks’ life has had some surprises, as a student and now as a teacher.

“I went into teaching partly because I’m a political science major, and I felt like we didn’t understand civic life as well as I thought we should,” Brooks said. “It really was content that brought me in. Once I got here, I found out the job is really more about kids than anything else. We are citizen builders.”

If you know a teacher who you think should be recognized, nominate them for a 10/11 Golden Apple Award here.

Doane University College of Education
Doane University College of Education(Doane University College of Education)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The original Lincoln location of Brewsky’s, located at 1602 South Street, announced it’s...
Original Brewsky’s location closing its doors
The LLCHD Risk Dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD works to implement new CDC guidelines
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Impact of CDC guidance
Changes in CDC guidance impacts Lincoln
Lincoln man dies after crashing during pursuit with State Troopers

Latest News

LPS makes changes to mask policy
No credible threats to schools after ‘unsubstantiated’ rumors spread on social media
Norwood Elementary Students watch the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company perform the Nutcracker...
Backstage at the Ballet returns to LPS with performance at Norwood Park Elementary
Stacy Leimbach of Trinity Lutheran wins May 2019 10/11 Golden Apple Award.
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award