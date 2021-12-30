Advertisement

North Lincoln gas station burglarized overnight

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in North Lincoln.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Super C at 26th Street and Ticonderoga Drive Wednesday around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the front door glass shattered and it appeared someone had made their way inside.

According to police, total loss, including damage caused to the business, is estimated at $720.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are analyzing additional investigative leads. 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

