Sunshine, warmer weather return for Thursday; Winter storm to impact the state Friday into Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All eyes are on a winter storm system that is expected to have a huge impact on the area as we head into 2022, but we still have some time before that storm arrives. In the meantime, the weather is expected to be fairly quiet.

Through Thursday morning, we’re expecting to see some low clouds and areas of patchy fog across southeastern Nebraska, but clouds should quickly clear with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected by this afternoon across the state. Winds should be out of the south at around 8 to 18 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

After a few morning clouds and some patchy fog, we should see mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. (KOLN)

After the chilly weather we saw yesterday, we should see warmer temperatures into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s across the state, with some 50s possible across southwestern Nebraska.

High temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer, reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s. (KOLN)

We’ll start to see the beginning of the aforementioned winter storm on Friday as cold front drops through the state, leading to some colder and breezy conditions across the state. Look for highs to range from the mid teens across northern Nebraska to the mid and upper 30s across southern Nebraska. Winds will turn to the north by the afternoon and could gust as high as 30 MPH making these “high” temperatures feel even colder.

Look for highs on Friday in the teens, 20s, and 30s for most of the state. (KOLN)

As an upper level trough swings out from the western U.S. into Friday evening and Saturday, a low pressure system will spin out of Colorado and through the area, bringing widespread snow, wind, and cold to the region beginning late Friday and through most of the day on Saturday. Snow should begin for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska in the early morning hours of Saturday, with moderate to heavy snow possible at times through the morning with snow becoming lighter into the afternoon before snow ends from west to east towards Saturday night as COLD high pressure settles into the area from the north.

Snow will spread across the state from Friday night and through the day on Saturday with snow ending into the late afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Winter Storm Watches have been issued across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas for most of Saturday, where some of the heaviest snow will be possible. These could continue to expand as we get closer to this event unfolding, but we will likely see these upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings either late Thursday or into the day on Friday.

Winter Storm Watches are in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska from early Saturday morning to late Saturday. (KOLN)

Total snowfall amounts are expected to be highest across southern Nebraska and into northern Kansas and with this initial snowfall forecast, we’re forecasting 4″ to 8″ of snow across south central and into southeastern Nebraska. Into parts of northern and northeastern Kansas, we could see even higher amounts in the 5″ to 10″ range. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected further to the north. Travel conditions will be difficult Friday night and through most of the day on Saturday with the falling snow and the strong winds across the area. We could potentially see some blizzard or near blizzard conditions at times on Saturday as winds are expected to be from the north at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH at times.

Heavy snow will be possible from Friday night and into the day on Saturday across southern Nebraska into northern Kansas. (KOLN)

While some areas of heavy snow will be a shock to the system for some of us, BITTERLY cold conditions will be a shock to the system for all of us as we start the new year. Temperatures on Saturday morning will dip into the single digits across the entire state - with some below zero readings across parts of the state.

Low temperatures to start the new year are expected to fall into the single digits and below zero. (KOLN)

As winds increase, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible into Saturday morning (and through a good chunk of the day on Saturday). By early Saturday, we could see wind chills between -20° and -30° across most of the state. Wind Chill Watches have been issued across parts of western Nebraska from 6 PM Friday to 12 PM Saturday.

Wind chills by Saturday morning are expected to range between -15° and -30°. (KOLN)

Dangerous wind chills are possible from Friday evening into early Saturday across parts of western Nebraska. (KOLN)

“High” temperatures on Saturday will easily be the coldest we’ve seen since February 2021. Look for highs ranging from about 5° to 15° from east to west, but wind chills will stay below zero for most, if not all of Saturday thanks to strong north winds.

Look for daytime highs in the single digits to low teens on Saturday - though it feel much colder than this when you factor in strong winds across the area. (KOLN)

As our winter storm wraps up and exits the area, sunshine and cold conditions are expected for Sunday with relatively quiet weather into much of next week. Temperatures should rebound back to the mid and upper 30s for the first half of the week next week, though longer range models are hinting at the potential for more cold weather by late next week - stay tuned!

Bitterly cold weather with areas of snow are expected Friday night into Saturday. Past this weekend, warmer and quiet weather looks to return to the area. (KOLN)

