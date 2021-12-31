2021 COVID records set Thursday in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new daily COVID case record for Lancaster County in 2021 was set Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 345 new cases. It’s the highest in a single day since 418 were reported Dec. 4, 2020. Thursday’s total is the 8th highest daily case total ever recorded in Lancaster County.

There are currently 130 COVID patients in Lincoln hospitals. That’s also the highest of the year and highest since Dec. 10, 2020. Seventy-five of the patients hospitalized are Lancaster County residents, with 55 from other communities.

About 64% of all people are fully vaccinated in Lancaster County. However, tens of thousands who are eligible for boosters have yet to receive one.

