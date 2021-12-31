Advertisement

2021 COVID records set Thursday in Lancaster County

2021 COVID records set in Lincoln on December 30.
2021 COVID records set in Lincoln on December 30.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new daily COVID case record for Lancaster County in 2021 was set Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 345 new cases. It’s the highest in a single day since 418 were reported Dec. 4, 2020. Thursday’s total is the 8th highest daily case total ever recorded in Lancaster County.

There are currently 130 COVID patients in Lincoln hospitals. That’s also the highest of the year and highest since Dec. 10, 2020. Seventy-five of the patients hospitalized are Lancaster County residents, with 55 from other communities.

About 64% of all people are fully vaccinated in Lancaster County. However, tens of thousands who are eligible for boosters have yet to receive one.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Enjoy the day because there’s a winter storm heading our way
A driver is in critical condition following a crash on 10th Street, near the I-180 on ramp on...
Driver in critical condition after crash in Lincoln
LPD File Photo
16 pistols stolen from Lincoln home
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police investigating hit and run that left man injured
Impact of CDC guidance
Changes in CDC guidance impacts Lincoln

Latest News

The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
Nebraska doctors urge schools to rethink no mask policies
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?