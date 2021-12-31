Fremont wins girl’s HAC tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fremont defeated Lincoln Pius X in the girl’s HAC championship game 59-47 on Thursday.

The Bolts jumped out to an early 4-0 lead out of the gate. Back to back three pointers from the Tigers got the offense rolling and they controlled the rest of the game.

A late push in the fourth quarter from Pius cut the Tigers lead to eight, but they hold on to take home the championship.

