Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weekend of the New Year has arrived in the Capital City, and there are still many activities you can enjoy with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Nebraska Kart Shootout

The 11th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championship is back in the capital city with a full weekend of racing! The event will be hosted at the Lancaster Event Center.

Saturday & Sunday, doors open 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. Hot Laps, 11:30 a.m. Heat Racers; $10 for adults, free for children five and under

More info: HERE

New Year’s Day Skate Party

This is the Good Life Skate Center’s first skate party, but hopefully it becomes a new year tradition. The party will have a live DJ and food. Waivers must be filled out before you enter the party. The party rocks into the night at the Lincoln Sports Foundation.

Saturday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $10

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars

There’s nothing quite like celebrating the new year with stars, the hockey Stars! Live music gets underway at 5 p.m. on the Security First Bank North Zone Stage. It will be a Nebraska rivalry, as the Stars will play host to the Omaha Lancers.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs Ohio State

The Cornhuskers are kicking off the new year with a BIG10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. 2021 ended with a win, and the Huskers are looking to build that momentum into 2022.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $10

More Info: HERE

