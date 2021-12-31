Advertisement

Lincoln Northeast wins HAC boy’s tournament

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast defeated Lincoln Pius X in the boy’s HAC 51-48 on Thursday.

The Rockets move to 7-0 in 2021. They were led by senior guard G Gatnoor who finished with a team high 19 points.

Lincoln Northeast hands Pius their first loss in the HAC tournament ever, securing the Rockets first HAC championship in program history.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Enjoy the day because there’s a winter storm heading our way
A driver is in critical condition following a crash on 10th Street, near the I-180 on ramp on...
Driver in critical condition after crash in Lincoln
LPD File Photo
16 pistols stolen from Lincoln home
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police investigating hit and run that left man injured
Impact of CDC guidance
Changes in CDC guidance impacts Lincoln

Latest News

Huskers suffer first loss at Michigan State, 72-69
Fremont wins girls HAC tournament
Fremont wins girl’s HAC tournament
Fremont wins girls HAC tournament
Fremont wins girl's HAC tournament
Lincoln Northeast wins HAC tournament
Lincoln Northeast wins boy's HAC tournament