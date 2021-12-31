Lincoln Northeast wins HAC boy’s tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast defeated Lincoln Pius X in the boy’s HAC 51-48 on Thursday.

The Rockets move to 7-0 in 2021. They were led by senior guard G Gatnoor who finished with a team high 19 points.

Lincoln Northeast hands Pius their first loss in the HAC tournament ever, securing the Rockets first HAC championship in program history.

