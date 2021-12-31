McGowens close to returning to the floor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg told media on Friday that junior guard Trey McGowens is one step closer to returning to the Huskers line up.

McGowens suffered a broken foot early in the season and has not played in the Creighton game on November 16.

“Trey had his last x-ray on Thursday and showed great progress from the previous picture and today he’s actually cleared to shoot stationary without the boot,” Hoiberg said. “Nobody is more excited to get on the floor than Trey.”

Hoiberg says McGowens should be back in a couple of weeks.

The Huskers begin the stretch of Big Ten play on Sunday at home against #13 Ohio State. Tip off is at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

McGowens will not be in the line up for the Huskers against the Buckeyes on Sunday.

