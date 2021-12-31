Weather Alert Day: Cold and snowy conditions to impact the area Friday night into Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to talk about as we finish 2021 and begin 2022 as a potent winter storm is set to roll through the area Friday night and into the day on Saturday bringing cold, snow, and wind to the region as we begin the new year. Firstly, before we dive into the nitty gritty of the forecast, we should be mainly dry as we head through the day on Friday, though it will be cold and breezy by this afternoon with falling temperatures. Look for highs in the teens, 20s, and 30s this afternoon - but it will feel much colder with blustery north winds.

If you plan on being outside as we ring in the new year, wind chills by late tonight will be below zero for most of the state, and could be as cold as -20° across northern parts of the state. If you are planning on being outside, make sure you bundle up and get back inside as quick as you can!

We should be dry through most, if not all of Friday. We’ll need to watch out for some morning fog as we start the day. By the afternoon, we should have mostly cloudy skies across the state. Snow should begin across parts of western Nebraska by late tonight.

By late tonight is when Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories begin to kick in across the state. The Lincoln and Omaha metros are covered by a Winter Storm Warning that runs from 3 AM Saturday to 12 AM Sunday.

As mentioned before, snow will begin across western Nebraska by Friday evening and Friday night with snow then expected to spread across the state as we head into Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Snow could be heavy at times, especially across south central and southeastern Nebraska where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. The falling snow combined with strong winds will likely lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, as well as areas of reduced visibility. Travel conditions could be quite difficult at times, especially into Saturday morning and across the southern half of the state. Snow should end from west to east as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The snowfall forecast remains largely unchanged from what we showed you on Thursday night with the heaviest snow expected across south central and southeastern Nebraska and down into parts of northern Kansas. The current forecast is expected 4″ to 8″ of snow in these areas - including in Lincoln and Omaha. Some models continue to indicate the potential for some higher amounts in these areas that could to around 10″. Snowfall totals are still highly dependent on the track of the storm system, so there’s still plenty of time for these numbers to change but as of now, models do seem to have a pretty good agreement on the placement of the heaviest snow across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected as you head further north, and when snow comes to an end, we could see a pretty tight gradient as to who sees quite a bit of snow and those who don’t see much at all.

Regardless of how much snow we see and where the heaviest snow falls, everyone will be dealing with some dangerously cold conditions over the next 48 hours as arctic air plunges south out of Canada and into the region. As mentioned earlier, temperatures will be falling by this afternoon as a cold front drops through the state. Temperatures will continue to fall into Saturday morning with lows expected to bottom out in the single digits and below zero. When we factor in north winds that could be sustained at 15 to 30 MPH, wind chills could be as cold as -20° to -30° by early Saturday morning. Hypothermia and frostbite can set in very quickly in conditions that cold, so if you have to be outside, make sure you bundle up and cover as much skin as you can! Wind Chill Advisories cover almost the entire state from Friday evening through late Saturday morning - and we’ll likely see another round of these for Saturday night into Sunday morning too.

Temperatures won’t move much into Saturday afternoon with “high” temperatures likely holding in the single digits for most of the state. Wind chills will stay well below zero as north winds remain blustery.

As snow ends and skies clear into Saturday night and early Sunday, temperatures will once again plummet with actual air temperatures falling to around -10° to -15° across southeastern Nebraska. Even when we factor in lighter winds, wind chill temperatures could still reach to around -30° at times into early Sunday.

Temperatures begin to rebound with sunny skies and more westerly winds into Sunday afternoon. It will still be quite cold across eastern Nebraska with highs in the teens to low 20s, but wind chills should finally climb back above zero by the afternoon.

Past this weekend, the forecast remains fairly quiet with warmer weather as we start the work week. Longer range models are advertising another round of cold air falling into the area by the middle and end of the week next week with another round of snow possible by next Wednesday and Thursday, which will be something we’ll continue to watch over the coming days.

