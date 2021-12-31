Winter Storm Latest: Parking ban going into effect at 3 a.m. in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has released the following information regarding a winter storm expected to move through Lincoln early Saturday morning.

City operations: Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) crews treated arterial streets with anti-ice brine today and snowfighters are on standby ready when conditions change. Five to eight inches of snow is forecasted which would warrant plowing streets citywide.

A snow emergency parking ban will go into effect at 3 a.m., Saturday, January 1. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

A residential parking ban will go into effect at noon Saturday, January 1. Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in 2022.

Please plan ahead and move vehicles off emergency snow routes, arterial streets and bus routes. Residential areas should park vehicles in garages or driveways and remove vehicles from the even-numbered sides of the street.

National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to midnight, Saturday, January 1.

Weather conditions: Cloudy. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected with wind gusts to 30 mph and dropping windchills to 20 below zero on Saturday morning.

Street conditions: Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

LTU appreciates drivers giving plow crews room to safely clear snow. Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

When it comes to Lancaster County, a snow emergency has been declared.

The following information was sent regarding county roads:

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has declared a snow emergency and is preparing for the forecasted winter storm. The county will have 45 plows and pick-up trucks starting tomorrow morning at 6 am on intersections and paved roads. We expect that extremely low temperatures, snow, and prolonged blowing snow will make conditions very difficult for our operators and the traveling public.

Lancaster County Engineering Department will continue to monitor county roads throughout the duration of the storm to determine maintenance needs; maintenance operations may change depending on actual events.

Please be prepared for challenging conditions for the next few days. If travel is necessary, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman asks that you allow yourself extra time for travel and stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. Dingman also encourages you to pack an emergency kit for your vehicle to include items of a shovel, sand, water, blanket, hand warmers, and snacks.

Pam Dingman stated, “I would like to thank the men and women who serve Lancaster County’s Engineering Department for their dedication to the traveling public throughout 2021.”

Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact The Lancaster County Engineering Department at 402-441-7681. If you must leave your car on a county road, please notify The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500. For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.