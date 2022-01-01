Advertisement

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near 27th and Fairfield Streets Saturday morning.

According to LPD, a couple was driving on 27th Street at around 1:30 a.m. when the passenger of the car spotted a vehicle in Salt Creek. The vehicle was resting upside-down in the creek, partially submerged.

A 19-year-old man was found in the car with minor abrasions. They were taken to a local hospital, and cited for Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Driving on a Suspended License and Refusing a Preliminary Breath Test.

