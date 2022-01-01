Advertisement

City of Lincoln winter operations

Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are patrolling routes and monitoring for changing conditions. Additional snowfighters are on standby in anticipation of accumulating snow Saturday. The forecast has weakened over the past few hours with reduced snow accumulation totals. Traffic management continues to monitor and will adjust parking bans as needed.

A snow emergency parking ban is in effect.  A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

A residential parking ban will go into effect at noon on Saturday. Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in 2022.

Please plan ahead and move vehicles off emergency snow routes, arterial streets and bus routes. Residential areas should park vehicles in garages or driveways and remove vehicles from the even-numbered sides of the street.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 a.m., Sunday, January 2.

Weather conditions are currently cloudy, with bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds.

Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

LTU appreciates drivers giving plow crews room to safely clear snow.  Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

