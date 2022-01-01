Keeping pets safe during freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With temperatures dropping below freezing and the feels like temperatures are in the single digits, the Capital Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to be cautious of how long pets are outside.

“When you’re dealing with windchills that are getting us under 20 degrees that’s cause for concern,” said Matt Madcharo, Interim Executive Director of the Capital Humane Society. “If you’re cold, they’re probably cold. Just because they have fur on them doesn’t necessarily mean they’re staying warmer.”

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind from the humane society:

Make sure to wipe off animal paws and underbellies after being outside.

Try and limit outside exposure.

If you have smaller pets add a sweater or paw cover to keep them warm.

Also, with the expecting winds check that fences and gates are working properly so animals can’t escape.

Use pet friendly melt on the driveway.

