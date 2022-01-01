Local organizations keeping the homeless safe during the winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln organizations are working to keep Lincoln’s homeless populations safe during the winter weather. The People’s City Mission and the Lincoln Homeless Coalition have been preparing for this weather since the fall.

In November, the People’s City Missions begins to stock up on food, hire more employees and do other preparations for wintertime.

“December was a really warm month for the year but we don’t think it’s gonna stay that way, and I know tomorrow we’re gonna start to see some really cold weather,” said Pastor Tom Barber, the CEO of People’s City Mission.

Local organizations keeping the homeless warm and safe this winter. (Samantha Bernt)

PCM works along with the Lincoln Homeless Coalition to bring resources to the Capitol City’s more vulnerable during the winter weather.

“We really do a good job of working together and trying to keep track of those who are homeless during the really biter cold times and we’ll reach out to them and loosely keep track of where they’re at so that we can provide them with warm clothing, sleeping bags, gloves, coats that sort of thing,” said Melissa Ripley, with the Lincoln Homeless Coalition.

The Coalition is a collection of social service agencies in Lincoln that help the homeless stay safe by providing transportation to the mission.

“For those that are experiencing homelessness try to get in, try to find a friend that will let you stay on their couch for a little bit or just try to do what you need to do to survive right now,” said Ripley.

Barber said the population of the mission swells during the winter.

“When it gets really cold everyone you see on the streets comes to the Peoples City Mission. Especially when it gets to about 15 degrees or less, they’ll all come in and stay with us until it warms back up. that happens every year so we know a lot of the homeless guys on the streets because this is the time they stay with us,” said Barber.

The mission is currently not requiring a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to stay at the shelter.

