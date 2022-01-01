Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is seeking to collect $9,300 from the Oath Keepers militia group for not providing workers’ compensation insurance for an employee in the state.

In May, Workers’ Compensation Court Judge Dirk Block said the Oath Keepers and its president did not provide proof of workers’ compensation insurance for the group’s only employee in Nebraska after the insurance was canceled July 24, 2019.

The state attorney general’s office registered that judgment this week in Lancaster County District Court. Nearly 20 members of Oath Keepers are charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C.

