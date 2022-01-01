Sunday Forecast: Bitterly cold into Sunday morning, sunshine and warmer by Sunday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After dealing with an under performing snow storm on Saturday, we’re going to be left with more bitterly cold weather into Sunday morning before we start to see improving conditions into Sunday afternoon and early next week. We’ll keep on our eyes on the middle and end of the week next week as another round of arctic air with some additional light snow possible.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in place across parts of eastern Nebraska through later Saturday evening as some additional very light snow and blowing snow will continue to impact the area. Any additional snow accumulations should be fairly minor, with areas of blowing snow could continue to reduce visibility and make travel a bit difficult.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Wx Advisories are in place across eastern Nebraska through late Saturday. Some additional light snow and blowing snow will be possible. (KOLN)

As snow ends and clouds clear out by late Saturday, temperatures will plummet overnight tonight with more dangerous wind chills expected for most of the state. Wind Chill Advisories are in place across nearly the entire state as wind chill readings could drop to between -20° and -30° at times tonight into Sunday morning. Wind chills should improve by the afternoon, finally climbing back above zero for eastern Nebraska.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place across the state from tonight into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Wind chills into Sunday morning could drop as low as -30° at times. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Sunday afternoon will range from the single digits in the east to the upper 20s in the west. (KOLN)

Actual low temperatures tonight will be bitterly cold and drop below zero across the state. Look for lows to fall to between -5° to -10°.

Look for very cold conditions into Sunday morning with actual air temperatures falling to between -5° and -10°. (KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures will remain quite cold for eastern Nebraska, but should rebound into the low teens to low 20s. Warmer weather is expected across central and western Nebraska, where temperatures are expected to reach into the 30s to lows 40°.

High temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the teens in southeastern Nebraska to the low 40s in the west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us some warmer weather into early next week with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Another push of arctic air is expected to drop temperatures into the single digits and teens for Wednesday and Thursday. Some upper level energy could bring some light snow to the area on Wednesday, Wednesday night, and into the day on Thursday.

Cold weather is expected to finish the weekend with warmer weather early next week. Another round of arctic air is expected to arrive by the middle and end of the week next week. (KOLN)

