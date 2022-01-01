Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow and dangerous cold expected tonight and into the day on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 2022 looks to start with a bang as a potent winter storm is set to roll across the area tonight and into the day on Saturday. The stage is set as Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Wx Advisories cover most of the state for tonight and into the day on Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Lincoln and much of southern Nebraska, where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Winter Weather Advisories are in place across parts of northern Nebraska, where lighter snowfall amounts are expected, but strong winds and falling snow will combine to lead to difficult travel conditions on Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Wx Advisories are in place across the state from overnight tonight through late Saturday. (KOLN)

Snow will begin across western Nebraska by Friday night with snow then expected to spread across the state as we head into Saturday morning and into the afternoon as a low pressure system spins out of Colorado and just to our south. Snow could be heavy at times, especially into Saturday morning across south central and southeastern Nebraska where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. The falling snow combined with strong winds will likely lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, as well as areas of reduced visibility. Travel conditions could be quite difficult at times, especially into Saturday morning and across the southern half of the state. Snow should end from west to east as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Snow will spread across the state overnight tonight with snow ending by the late afternoon to early evening. (KOLN)

The snowfall forecast remains largely unchanged from what we showed you on Thursday night with the heaviest snow expected across south central and southeastern Nebraska and down into parts of northern Kansas. The current forecast is expected 4″ to 8″ of snow in these areas - including in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island, and Hastings. Some models continue to indicate the potential for some higher amounts in these areas that could reach to around 10″. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected as you head further north, and when snow comes to an end, we could see a pretty tight gradient as to who sees quite a bit of snow and those who don’t see much at all.

The heaviest snow is expected across south central and southeastern Nebraska through the day on Saturday. (KOLN)

Regardless of how much snow we see and where the heaviest snow falls, everyone will be dealing with some dangerously cold conditions over the next 48 hours as arctic air plunges south out of Canada and into the region. Arctic air will settle into the area tonight and into the day on Saturday and when we factor in north winds that could be sustained at 15 to 30 MPH, wind chills could be as cold as -20° to -35° by early Saturday morning. Hypothermia and frostbite can set in very quickly in conditions that cold, so if you have to be outside, make sure you bundle up and cover as much skin as you can! Wind Chill Advisories cover almost the entire state from tonight through late Saturday morning with Wind Chill Warnings across north central parts of the state for the same time. We’ll likely see another round of these for Saturday night into Sunday morning too.

Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings are in place across the state from Friday night into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Lows to start the new year will be in the single digits - both above and below zero. (KOLN)

Saturday morning wind chills could range between -15° and -30° across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures won’t move much into Saturday afternoon with “high” temperatures likely holding in the single digits for most of the state. Wind chills will stay well below zero as north winds remain blustery. With snow continuing into the afternoon and very cold temperatures, any travel or outdoor activities should likely be put off until Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the single digits to low teens. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Saturday afternoon will range from -10° to -20°. (KOLN)

As snow ends and skies clear into Saturday night and early Sunday, temperatures will once again plummet with actual air temperatures falling to around -10° to -15° across southeastern Nebraska. Even when we factor in lighter winds, wind chill temperatures could still reach to around -30° at times into early Sunday.

Air temperatures will plummet into Sunday morning, especially for southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Wind chills into early Sunday could be as cold as -30°. (KOLN)

Temperatures begin to rebound with sunny skies and more westerly winds into Sunday afternoon. It will still be quite cold across eastern Nebraska with highs in the teens to low 20s, but wind chills should finally climb back above zero by the afternoon.

Look for high temperatures to climb back into the double digits by Sunday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Wind chils by Sunday afternoon will finally climb back above zero for most of the state. (KOLN)

Past this weekend, the forecast remains fairly quiet with warmer weather as we start the work week. Longer range models are advertising another round of cold air falling into the area by the middle and end of the week next week with another round of snow possible by next Wednesday and Thursday, which will be something we’ll continue to watch over the coming days.

Dangerous cold is expected this weekend with temperatures rebounding early next week before another round of cold and snow is expected late next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.