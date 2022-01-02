Advertisement

Chiefs lose to Bengals on last-second field goal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI, OH (AP) - Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record and NFL rookie record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champs.

Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak was snapped and it fell behind Tennessee for the top seed in the AFC.

Courtesy: Associated Press

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in strike

