City and county officials work to clear snow; warns drivers to be mindful of slick roads

By Bria Battle
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County officials said there are still some roads they need to clear after getting a late start on Saturday. County engineer, Pam Dingman, said they still have more than enough supplies and running equipment to get the job done.

Dingman said county crews spent most of Saturday clearing paved roads. They were out at 6 a.m. and got a late start after snow fall came later than expected. They encouraged any drivers to be mindful of the cold temperatures overnight and to have an emergency kit with your phone charged.

The county plans to work early Sunday morning, going back over main paved roads and clearing subdivisions.

“The good news about not having to run the equipment hard all day today is that when you run it really hard several days in a row, that’s when you do start to have the breakdowns,” Dingman said. “So, this kind of gave us a little bit of a break.”

City crews were also out clearing roads Saturday. They applied salt brine as needed and ended the snow emergency parking ban at 9 p.m. that evening.

Even though snowfalls were less than anticipated, the city encouraged drivers to be alert of slick conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow overnight.

