Advertisement

City of Lincoln winter operations

Antelope Valley Pkwy. & Vine St.
Antelope Valley Pkwy. & Vine St.(LTU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews began applying granular salt pre-wet with brine at 8 a.m. Sunday morning to break up snow pack on arterial, bus and school routes.

All parking bans have ended.

According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Sunday

Expect bitter cold temperatures.

Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and icy patches.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
10th and Van Dorn Streets
City of Lincoln winter operations and road conditions
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in strike

Latest News

Gavel
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters
Man found in upside-down car in creek
Man found in upside-down car in creek
Road conditions from snow storm
Road conditions from snow storm
Lancaster county and city of Lincoln road conditions