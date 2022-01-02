City of Lincoln winter operations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews began applying granular salt pre-wet with brine at 8 a.m. Sunday morning to break up snow pack on arterial, bus and school routes.

All parking bans have ended.

According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Sunday

Expect bitter cold temperatures.

Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and icy patches.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

