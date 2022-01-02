Fairbury family safe but house destroyed in New Year’s Day fire

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) -, A southeast Nebraska family is safe but their house is a total loss after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Fairbury Rural Fire responded to a house near the intersection of 7th and C Streets shortly before 2:30 p.m. Chief Kenny Krause says all residents were able to get out of the house and are uninjured.

Weather conditions and the build of the house made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze. Krause says strong winds affected the responders. Frigid temperatures turned firefighters’ water into steam, making it tough to differentiate between smoke and steam and decreasing visibility. Surfaces like the roof, ladders and ground became icy quickly, further slowing the firefighting efforts.

The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Krause says it appeared to start in the attic.

Jansen Rural Fire provided mutual aid. Jefferson County Emergency Management and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

The family who lived in the home is looking for donations to help replace some of the items lost in the fire. You can find more details on this GoFundMe page. You can also drop off items at the 23 Building on the bench by the south door.

