Advertisement

Fallbrook YMCA says consistency is important for health and fitness goals in the new year

By Bria Battle
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As we start the new year, many people are placing health and fitness on their list of resolutions, and the Fallbrook YMCA in Lincoln is encouraging people to create a plan for their goals.

Fallbrook YMCA said the most important things with New Year Resolutions is setting realistic goals then putting a plan in place to accomplish them.

The key to maintaining those goals is staying consistent with your fitness routine. The Fallbrook YMCA said gyms add a special touch to accomplishing your goals by providing accountability, connections and a sense of community, especially during the winter months.

“In a time where so many people were joining meetings virtually or doing school virtually or being just isolated or quarantine or some of those things,” said Geoff Weller , Executive Director at Fallbrook YMCA. “Getting back out and having that sense of community is very important.”

Fallbrook YMCA said that going to the gym is good to complement the virtual or at-home workouts that people are doing due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
10th and Van Dorn Streets
City of Lincoln winter operations and road conditions
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in strike

Latest News

Winter Operations Update
Winter Operations Update
St. Luke United Methodist Church has provided Snow Angel volunteers for 10 years and Sunday...
Snow Angel volunteers help clear snow for those residents who need help
Snow Angels Help Lincoln Residents
Snow Angels Help Lincoln Residents
Look for warmer weather on Monday wit highs reaching the 30s, 40s, and low 50s.
Monday Forecast: More sunshine, warmer weather to start the week