Fallbrook YMCA says consistency is important for health and fitness goals in the new year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As we start the new year, many people are placing health and fitness on their list of resolutions, and the Fallbrook YMCA in Lincoln is encouraging people to create a plan for their goals.

Fallbrook YMCA said the most important things with New Year Resolutions is setting realistic goals then putting a plan in place to accomplish them.

The key to maintaining those goals is staying consistent with your fitness routine. The Fallbrook YMCA said gyms add a special touch to accomplishing your goals by providing accountability, connections and a sense of community, especially during the winter months.

“In a time where so many people were joining meetings virtually or doing school virtually or being just isolated or quarantine or some of those things,” said Geoff Weller , Executive Director at Fallbrook YMCA. “Getting back out and having that sense of community is very important.”

Fallbrook YMCA said that going to the gym is good to complement the virtual or at-home workouts that people are doing due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.