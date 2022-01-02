Monday Forecast: More sunshine, warmer weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly finish to the weekend, we should see warmer weather as we start the new work week, but temperatures this week will be up and down as another shot of arctic air is expected to bring temperatures back down to the single digits and teens later this week. We’ll also continue to monitor another chance for some light snow later this week as some upper level energy passes through the area. Until then though, we should see fairly quiet weather into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures rebounding nicely.

Into Monday morning, skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the state. We did melt a little bit of snow this afternoon thanks to the sunshine, so with the added moisture, we could see some patchy fog into early Monday morning. By the afternoon though, we should once again see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the state. Winds will be out of the south west at about 8 to 18 MPH with some occasional gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

After starting Sunday with temperatures WELL below zero, we should see warmer temperatures tonight with lows falling into the single digits, teens, and low 20s by early Monday. Wind chills could drop to near 0° by early tomorrow morning, but won’t be nearly as cold as they’ve been this past weekend.

With sunshine and southwesterly winds, as well as more zonal flow aloft, we should see temperatures bounce back to the 30s, 40s, and even low 50s by Monday afternoon. It will still feel a bit colder with southwest winds that could be a touch breezy at times, but we should melt a good bit of snow through Monday afternoon with those temperatures.

Tuesday looks like it could even be a touch warmer, with temperatures reaching the low 40s to low 50s for most of 10/11 Country. Into Tuesday night though, an arctic cold front will sweep through the state bringing much colder conditions into Wednesday and Thursday. Look for highs on Wednesday to only reach the teens, with afternoon highs on Thursday likely not getting out of the single digits for many of us. Another chance for snow will be possible as we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night as some upper level energy passes through the area. While snow is possible, we still do not have much confidence in this part of the forecast as models still have quite a range in snowfall amounts and placement across the state, so make sure to stay tuned through this week as we continue to iron out those details. Temperatures will climb back to the 20s and 30s for Friday and into next weekend with generally dry conditions expected.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.