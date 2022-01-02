Oklahoma St. lineman transfers to Nebraska
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman Hunter Anthony will join the Huskers after starting his college career at Oklahoma State. Anthony announced his plans on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the Cowboys beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Anthony entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.
Anthony appeared in 22 games at Oklahoma State. He made four starts during the 2019 season.
