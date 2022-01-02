Oklahoma St. lineman transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman Hunter Anthony will join the Huskers after starting his college career at Oklahoma State. Anthony announced his plans on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the Cowboys beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Anthony entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.

Anthony appeared in 22 games at Oklahoma State. He made four starts during the 2019 season.

Nebraska got lucky with this one. Great player and an even better friend. GBR!!! ❤️🌽 https://t.co/EKabZji4uY — Morgan Day (@MorganDay_29) January 2, 2022

Random find here: Hunter Anthony (#33 on the left) is one of the players who dumped Gatorade on Mike Gundy at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.



Anthony committed to the #Huskers less than 24 hours later. pic.twitter.com/xf0xHCxb9J — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.