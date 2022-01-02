Snow Angel volunteers help clear snow for those residents who need help

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After the snow has fallen, some residents with disabilities and the elderly need help to clear their driveways and sidewalks. One church in Lincoln is providing Snow Angels that lend a helping hand.

St. Luke United Methodist Church has provided Snow Angel volunteers for 10 years and Sunday morning they had about seven volunteers out working to clear snow for those residents who need help.

The church coordinated Snow Angel volunteers knowing that residents with disabilities and the elderly are unable to remove the snow on their own. Scott Opfer coordinates the church’s volunteers and said it makes him feel good to know he helped clear snow for those residents. Opfer worked for Lincoln’s Transportation and Utilities for 35 years and retired in March 2020. He still enjoys helping city residents with the church.

“We help a lot of people, again mostly elderly and disabled folks, that need help anywhere from this inch snowfall or inch and half snowfall, all the way up to a foot,” Opfer said. “So it’s been a good run, and a lot of fun. I enjoy the winter and we got some good volunteers at our church.”

Opfer said he would like to see more organizations and churches volunteer as Snow Angels, and that the city doesn’t always get big amounts of snow fall. But when it does, it’s good to have a lot of help clearing the snow.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with snow removal, the city has a list of Snow Angels and residents can call the Lincoln Snow Center at 402-441-7701.

