19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a 19-year-old has been cited and lodged after starting a fire in the basement of a duplex over the weekend.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW the fire was started just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at the duplex near 32nd & Q Streets.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, the were told of and saw the man interfering with firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue. LPD says the 19-year-old was detained at the scene, and later admitted to starting the fire.

Officers interviewed neighbors living in the conjoining part of the duplex, who backed up the man’s statements that he started the flames.

Police say he was cited and lodged for first degree arson, and that there was $50,000 in damage done to the home.

LPD says the cause is still under investigation.

