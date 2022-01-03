Advertisement

19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a 19-year-old has been cited and lodged after starting a fire in the basement of a duplex over the weekend.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW the fire was started just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at the duplex near 32nd & Q Streets.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, the were told of and saw the man interfering with firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue. LPD says the 19-year-old was detained at the scene, and later admitted to starting the fire.

Officers interviewed neighbors living in the conjoining part of the duplex, who backed up the man’s statements that he started the flames.

Police say he was cited and lodged for first degree arson, and that there was $50,000 in damage done to the home.

LPD says the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Fairbury family safe but house destroyed in New Year’s Day fire
Gavel
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

Latest News

Snow Angels help Lincoln Residents
Look for warmer weather on Monday wit highs reaching the 30s, 40s, and low 50s.
Monday Forecast: More sunshine, warmer weather to start the week
Winter Operations Update
Winter Operations Update
St. Luke United Methodist Church has provided Snow Angel volunteers for 10 years and Sunday...
Snow Angel volunteers help clear snow for those residents who need help