Diagnostic and Evaluation Center inmate death

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Diagnostic and Evaluation Center inmate died on Sunday.

According to officials, 35-year-old Kristopher Prigge died on Jan. 2 at a hospital in Lincoln. Prigge’s sentence began on April 3, 2019. He was serving a 40 to 45 year sentence on charges out of Polk County that included first-degree sexual assault on a child and incest.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Prigge was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

